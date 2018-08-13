Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in High-A Visalia's 7-3 win over Modesto on Sunday.

Smith is hitting just .245 on the campaign, but the first baseman's bat seems to be coming around now that he's had some time to adjust to California League pitching. The 22-year-old has delivered five multi-hit games in his last 13 starts, netting a .327/.368/.423 slash line over that span.