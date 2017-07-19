Smith went 5-for-5 with a double and triple for short-season Hillsboro on Tuesday.

The No. 7 overall pick out of Virginia has certainly made a strong impression in his first taste of professional ball, with Tuesday's five-hit effort boosting his line to .373/.429/.458 over 91 plate appearances. Given his high pedigree and status as a polished college bat, Smith was fully expected to rake at Hillsboro, so it's unlikely he'll stick around with the short-season affiliate for much longer. Until Smith faces more advanced pitching in the upper levels of the minors, it may be difficult to make a strong assessment of the 21-year-old's potential MLB outlook.