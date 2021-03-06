Smith started in right field and went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's spring game against the Reds.

Smith was the latest candidate to start in right field, the usual domain of the injured Kole Calhoun (knee), who may miss the first two weeks of the regular season. He recently added outfield to his portfolio, and Smith showed off with a nice running catch on a shallow fly. The 25-year-old first baseman/corner outfielder is 4-for-10 with two doubles and three runs scored in five spring appearances.