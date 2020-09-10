Smith's contract was selected Thursday from the Diamondbacks' alternate training site, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

This is less of an event than when a typical top-10 draft pick is set to make his debut, but Arizona selecting Smith with the No. 7 overall pick in 2017 looked like a reach almost immediately after it happened. He hit .291/.370/.466 with 12 home runs in 507 plate appearances at Double-A last year, which was the first time he hit for average and power in pro ball. Smith would have had to been added to the 40-man roster after the season as protection from the Rule 5 draft, so this move gives the Diamondbacks a chance to see how he looks against big-league pitching over the next two-plus weeks. He takes the place of Jake Lamb, who was designated for assignment. Smith could get starts at first base, designated hitter and left field.