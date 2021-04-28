Smith may need to fill in for the injured Kole Calhoun (hamstring) in right field.

Smith has received a steady diet of at-bats at first base with Christian Walker (oblique) on the mend, but the Diamondbacks may need a replacement in right field after Calhoun was removed from Tuesday's game. Calhoun is set for an MRI on Wednesday, which should clarify his status going forward. Josh Rojas and Josh VanMeter are also candidates for at-bats.