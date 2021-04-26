Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Braves.
Smith's second home run of the year came off Drew Smyly in the first inning of game two in the doubleheader Sunday. He homered as the leadoff batter and he's excelled in his new leadoff role. The 25-year-old is batting .357 in his last six games since taking over as the leadoff spot. In 19 games this season, he is slashing .288/.329/.485.
