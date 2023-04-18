Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Monday's 6-3 win over St. Louis.

Smith swatted his first career grand slam in the seventh inning, giving Arizona a comfortable 6-1 cushion entering the final two innings. The lefty-batter, who is 6-for-18 with four extra-base hits since being called up, looks like a different hitter this season after batting .220 and being sent to the minors a year ago. Smith told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic that he lost his way amid the struggles, focused on fastballs, and started chasing pitches. "Sometimes, you just get into those ruts and you start guessing. And a lot of times, you guess wrong," Smith said. Indeed, per Statcast, Smith sported a 24.1 chase percentage, continuing a trend that started in 2021. And by focusing on fastballs, he often watched hittable pitches go by, swinging at a career-low 55.9 percent of pitches in the zone. This season, the outfielder/first baseman has dropped his chase rate to 16.1 percent and upped his zone swing to 62.8 percent.