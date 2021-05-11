Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Miami.
Smith knocked a leadoff double in the first inning and came around to score on a David Peralta groundout. The 25-year-old outfielder then singled and scored in the third. He's scored 16 runs with 13 extra-base hits through 126 plate appearances.
