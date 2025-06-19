Smith went 1-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Smith clobbered his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Kevin Gausman before extending the Diamondbacks' lead in in the sixth on a sac fly that brought Geraldo Perdomo home. Smith's .274 batting average is a career best, but he has struggled at the plate in June with a .194/.381/.387 slash line with one steal, two home runs, five RBI and a 31.0 percent strikeout rate in 42 plate appearances this month.