Play

The Diamondbacks reassigned Smith to minor-league camp.

Smith performed well in his first major-league camp, going 8-for-21 (.381) with one extra-base hit, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored over 13 Cactus League games. After a full season at Double-A Jackson, it seems that Smith will make the next logical progression to Triple-A Reno in 2020, but Kevin Cron is already on hand to play first base for the Aces. Smith's been remarkably consistent over his first three professional seasons, but his power numbers aren't what one might expect from a first baseman. He added more gap power in 2019 and could benefit from the notoriously hitter friendly Pacific Coast League in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories