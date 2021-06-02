Smith started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Smith extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 19-for-46 (.413) with six extra-base hits (two homers), eight RBI and nine runs scored during the streak. He and Josh Reddick have been the hottest hitters in the lineup, so manager Torey Lovullo is working to get both in the lineup whenever possible. The manager had the lefty Smith start at first base Sunday and Monday against right-handers instead of the righty-batting Christian Walker.