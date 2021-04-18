Smith started at first base but moved to center field when Tim Locastro left Saturday's game with an injured pinkie finger. He went 1-for-4 in a 6-2 loss to the Nationals.

Smith had never played center field before and is not a long-term solution. Arizona is expected to have coverage in time for Sunday's game, and that could be the recently acquired Nick Heath, who was traded from the Royals to the Diamondbacks on Saturday prior to Locastro's injury. Smith will continue to rotate in at first base while Christian Walker (oblique) is unavailable, likely when the Diamondbacks face right-handed pitching.