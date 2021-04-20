Smith will start at first base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Reds.

Smith hit second in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals, but he'll move up to the leadoff spot for the second time this season while Josh Rojas retreats to the bench. With three everyday players in Christian Walker (oblique), Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Tim Locastro (finger) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Smith looks he should have a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching for the time being.