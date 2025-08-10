Smith (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Smith, who recently was cleared for live batting practice, has been playing in games at the team's training facility in Arizona. The Diamondbacks have punted on this season, and it's unclear if the veteran 1B/DH will resume a role as the primary designated hitter against righties. Tyler Locklear, who was part of the Eugenio Suarez deal, is handling first base, while DH has been a rotation of bodies, including prospect Adrian Del Castillo.