Smith went 1-for-5 with two walks and a solo home run over both ends of Friday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

Smith launched his first homer in the majors in the fifth inning of the second game. He started in left field for the matinee then first base in the nightcap. The 24-year-old Smith, a 2017 first-round draft pick, has hit safely in eight of 10 games played and posted a .294/.350/.441 slash line during his introduction to the majors.