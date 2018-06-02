Smith is slashing .216/.332/.359 with five home runs and two stolen bases across 196 plate appearances for High-A Visalia this season.

Smith, the Diamondbacks' top overall selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, has been a disappointment thus far in his first taste of full-season ball. Though he has supplied two of his home runs in the last three games, Smith's .143 ISO for the season is still well below the threshold organizations typically look for from corner-infield prospects. While Smith's hit tool and excellent plate discipline more so than his power were the main draws when he came out of the University of Virginia, a .225 BABIP has mostly undermined the strengths of his batting profile. For all his struggles, the 22-year-old remains one of the top hitting prospects in the organization, but his standing in dynasty formats has probably dropped from where it was in the spring.