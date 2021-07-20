Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.
Smith's lone hit of the night was a big one as he and Josh VanMeter combined for back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning. It was his first long ball since July 2 but his second consecutive game with an RBI. The 25-year-old is slashing .261/.218/.407 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 42 runs scored, a steal and a 26:69 BB:K over 358 plate appearances.
