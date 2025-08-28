Smith (quadriceps) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Smith was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with tightness in his left quad. He is headed back to Phoenix to undergo imaging, and the Diamondbacks seem to be anticipating that he has a strain and will need time on the IL. Tyler Locklear is starting at first base for Arizona on Thursday and should play there regularly while Smith is shelved.