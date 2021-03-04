Smith is one of several players competing for playing time in right field following Kole Calhoun's knee surgery, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun underwent successful knee surgery Wednesday, and he could miss games in April. Smith entered professional baseball as a first baseman but was exposed to outfield in 2020 at the alternate training site. He brings a good plate approach and possesses a preternatural ability to discern pitches balls and strikes, but his power potential has come under scrutiny since being drafted in the first round of 2017 out of Virginia. The Diamondbacks believe he has tapped into more power in recent years, but that remains the big question: can Smith slug enough as a corner infielder or outfielder? The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2020, posting a .270/.341/.405 line over 44 plate appearances.