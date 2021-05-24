Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.
Smith put Arizona in the lead with his two-run shot off Jon Gray in the sixth inning, his fourth long ball of the year. It was his first homer since May 2 and he has just five extra-base hits this month. The 25-year-old owns a .697 OPS through 181 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Moves to 1B mid-game•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Doubles, scores twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Supplies offense in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Slams third home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Triples, scores in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Could be needed in RF•