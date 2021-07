Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in a 5-3 victory against the Giants on Thursday.

Smith took Giants' starter Johnny Cueto deep to left in the fifth to extend Arizona's lead to the eventual 5-3 final. It was only his first home run and fourth extra-base hit since June 1 as Smith offers a decent .270 average but an uninspiring .322 on base and .399 slugging.