Smith started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Smith moved to right field from first base to make room for Christian Walker, who was activated off the injured list. Smith had been filling in for injured players in center field, right field and at first base, but players are starting to return and opportunities for Smith are dwindling. Right field, which is available due to Kole Calhoun's hamstring injury, is where the at-bats exist now. It may come down to a choice between Smith and Josh Reddick, who started seven of the first eight games since joining the roster, but the Diamondbacks would likely choose the younger Smith.