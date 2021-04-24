Smith went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.
Smith made his second consecutive start in center field, the first two of his career in center, and fourth consecutive as the Diamondbacks' leadoff hitter. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had initially used Nick Heath as a replacement for Tim Locastro (finger) and Ketel Marte (hamstring), but he's gone with Smith's potentially more damaging bat Thursday and Friday. Smith has hit safely in five of the last six games, going 8-for-29 with three doubles, two RBI and five runs scored.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Reaches base three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Gets leadoff chance•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Fills in for injured Locastro•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Smacks first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Playing time drying up•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Playing time uncertain•