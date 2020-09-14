Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

One day after starting in right field, Smith was back in the lineup at first base Sunday. He has very little track record as a stolen-base threat in the minors, so Sunday's steal was a rare event, coming on the back end of a double steal. In two games since his contract was selected Thursday, Smith is 1-for-7 with one walk, one steal and two runs scored. Along with several other prospects up with the team right now, Smith should get ample plate appearances going forward, although maybe not daily.