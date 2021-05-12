Smith started in center field Tuesday then shifted to first base when Christian Walker (oblique) was removed from the game. He went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

Smith has been getting a steady dose of at-bats due to early-season injuries. This is Walker's second go-round with a sore right oblique muscle after spending three weeks on the injured list because of it. With Ketel Marte (hamstring) nearing a rehab assignment, at-bats in center field will dry up for Smith. That leaves either first base, pending Walker's status, or right field, where Kole Calhoun (hamstring) is until mid-June.