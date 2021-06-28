Smith started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

The Diamondbacks announced that primary center fielder Ketel Marte will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring, increasing the chance he'll land on the injured list with a leg issue for the second time this season. That means the team may need a fill-in center fielder for a significant period of time, and Smith is a logical choice. He added center field to his defensive portfolio earlier in 2021 when Marte was on the IL.