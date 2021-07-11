Smith is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
He'll get a rest after starting the first two games of the series against Los Angeles. Christian Walker will start at first base as David Peralta, Daulton Varsho and Josh Reddick start in the outfield from left to right.
