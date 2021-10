Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Smith singled home a run as part of a three-run first inning, singled in the third, walked in the seventh and singled in the ninth for his second game reaching base four times all season. The 25-year-old had been a bit cold of late, going 2-for-16 over his last seven games, though he's still slashing a decent .265/.323/.401 in 142 games this year.