Smith opened the year at High-A Visalia, going 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and a strikeout against Rancho Cucamonga.

After hitting .318/.401/.415 in 195 at-bats in the Northwest League, Smith skipped Low-A entirely, opening the year in the hitter-friendly California League. Everyone knows Smith can hit, the question he will have to answer in the coming years is whether or not he can hit for enough power to profile as an everyday first baseman or left fielder. The Cal League could help in that regard, but it will also be a significant jump in competition for the 22-year-old.