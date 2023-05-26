Smith isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Smith will begin Friday's contest in the dugout while the Red Sox prepare to start the game with southpaw Chris Sale on the mound. In Smith's place, Evan Longoria will serve as the DH and bat fifth.
