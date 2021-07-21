Smith is not starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Smith will retreat to the bench against lefty Tyler Alexander a day after belting his eighth homer of the campaign. Stuart Fairchild draws the start in center field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Plays key role in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Homers in two straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Launches 438-foot home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding bench in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Moves to CF•