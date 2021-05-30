Smith is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with a run scored Saturday and will take a seat in the series finale with Christian Walker starting at first base. Smith saw most of his recent action at first base, but he'll likely split reps in right field going forward with Josh Reddick after Walker was activated from the injured list Saturday.
