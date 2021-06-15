Smith is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Smith struck out twice in an 0-for-4 performance in Monday's loss to San Francisco. He'll get a breather for at least the beginning part of Tuesday's game, with veteran Josh Reddick manning right field and batting seventh.
