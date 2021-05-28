Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to St. Louis.

The first baseman put Arizona within a run on a two-RBI double in the seventh. He added a game-tying RBI double in the eighth. Smith has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak. Overall, he's slashing .271/.314/.420 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 194 plate appearances. He's added 11 doubles and two triples. Smith has played well enough lately to stick in the lineup even when Christian Walker (oblique) returns from his rehab assignment.