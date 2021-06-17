Smith went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Giants.

Smith made his presence felt in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single that scored Josh Rojas and Ketel Marte, but he was silent the rest of the way. The first baseman has been very inconsistent at the plate and has hit safely in just five of his last 11 contests, posting a meager .216 average with just three RBI and a 3:8 BB:K in that span (37 at-bats).