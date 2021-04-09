Smith started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies.

While right fielder Kole Calhoun (knee) has been sidelined, Smith has been sharing the position with Tim Locastro. After the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list Thursday, Locastro was needed in center field, opening up right field for Smith on a regular basis until Calhoun is ready to return. Calhoun picked up his activity recently -- he had four at-bats in an intrasquad game Wednesday -- and could return this weekend, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The veteran could also play center field, which would revert right field back to a platoon between Smith and Locastro.