Smith (oblique) started at first base in the first two games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno, going 2-for-8 with a double and a run scored.

Smith was on the field Tuesday for seven innings and Wednesday for eight innings before getting a day off Thursday. He could be activated ahead of the Diamondbacks' next homestand, beginning Monday, but it's unclear what role Smith will have for a team that's punted on the 2025 season. Tyler Locklear, who was acquired from Seattle in the Eugenio Suarez deal, has been the primary first baseman since joining Arizona. As for DH, the Diamondbacks are giving prospect Adrian Del Castillo, a lefty batter like Smith, a good look there.