Smith started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Smith made his fourth start in the last five games, appearing twice at first base, once at designated hitter and once in right field. He's hit safely in all four starts with five singles across 15 at-bats. Smith is getting valuable exposure to advanced pitching, which could lead to a backup role at first base and corner outfield in 2021. The 2017 first-round pick, who'd never played above Double-A prior to 2020, could also start at Triple-A Reno next year.