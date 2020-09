Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Pavin's hit safely in all six games since his callup, and the triple was his first extra-base knock. If the NL were to adopt the DH permanently, there might be a role for Pavin in 2021. He's currently blocked at first base and both corner outfield spots, so a return to the minors may be how be starts next season.