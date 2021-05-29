Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two walks in Friday's 8-6 loss to St. Louis.

Smith had his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and ran his overall hit streak to eight contests, going 13-for-32 with five extra-base hits and five RBI during the run. Since the arrival of Josh Reddick and the return of Ketel Marte to Arizona's outfield, Smith has made a home at first base, a position normally manned by the injured Christian Walker (oblique). However, Walker will be evaluated following Friday's rehab appearance and could return to action this weekend.