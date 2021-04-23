Smith started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 14-11 win over Cincinnati.

Smith batted leadoff for the third straight game and is 5-for-16 with two walks, four runs and two RBI during that stretch. He made his first start in center field, which has been the realm of Nick Heath, who was held out of the starting nine for the first time since being acquired from the Royals over the weekend. With outfielders Tim Locastro (finger) and Ketel Marte (hamstring) and first baseman Christian Walker (oblique) unavailable, there are opportunities for Smith, even at an unfamiliar position like center field.