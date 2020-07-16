Smith entered Wednesday's intrasquad game as a replacement at first base for Seth Beer, who was removed after suffering a facial contusion, Arizona Sports reports.

Smith entered the game for Beer, who took a high chopper in the face and was removed from the game with what was eventually determined to be a facial contusion. Beer, one of Arizona's highly regarded prospects, was not expected to be on the Diamondbacks active roster at any point this season, but his injury comes on the heels of Christian Walker's groin injury and Kevin Cron's hamstring injury. The injuries impact the organizational depth at first base, which could benefit Smith in the short term.