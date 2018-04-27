Smith went hitless across three at-bats for High-A Visalia in its 3-1 loss to Lancaster on Thursday. The first baseman is now slashing .171/.275/.329 with three home runs and two steals across 80 plate appearances this season.

With a stellar 0.71 BB/K, Smith is still demonstrating the patient eye at the plate that prompted the Diamondbacks to draft him seventh overall last summer, but a 43.1 percent groundball rate has limited the impact of his contact to date. While a .180 BABIP suggests a major turnaround in Smith's average could come, the dearth of power the 22-year-old has exhibited thus far in the pro ranks has put something of a damper on his long-term outlook in dynasty settings. After failing to hit a home run in short-season ball last season, Smith has now gone deep just three times in his first 302 plate appearances in affiliated ball. That sort of slugging production from a first base-only prospect simply won't cut it at the major-league level.