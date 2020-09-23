Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Smith gets the day off with a southpaw (Wes Benjamin) on the hill for Texas. Smith started each of Arizona's last five games, going 6-for-18 with a triple, four runs and two RBI.
