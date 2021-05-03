Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 8-4 win Sunday over the Rockies.

Smith went deep off Chi Chi Gonzalez in the fifth inning Sunday for his third home run of the season. He has hit consistently in the leadoff spot, now with six hits including three extra base hits in his last four games. The 25-year-old is slashing .272/.309/.478 in 97 plate appearances.