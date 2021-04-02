Smith started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's 8-7 loss to San Diego.
Kole Calhoun (knee) was officially placed on the injured list Thursday, opening an opportunity for the left-handed hitting Smith against Yu Darvish. Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to throw Friday, which could mean Tim Locastro takes over in right. Calhoun will miss at least the first week of games.
