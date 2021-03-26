Smith started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Smith's first spring homer was all the offense the Diamondbacks could muster Thursday. He's competing with Tim Locastro for the opportunity to fill in for injured right fielder Kole Calhoun (knee), who is expected to miss the first two weeks of the regular season. Smith is batting .271 (13-for-48) with five extra-base hits, two RBI and 10 runs scored in 23 spring games.