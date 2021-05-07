Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Miami.
Smith provided the only offense for the Diamondbacks, whose offense was barely existent during the three-game sweep at the hands of the Marlins. He's been a lineup regular for much of the season due to injuries and should continue to see regular at-bats with Kole Calhoun (hamstring) sidelined until mid-June.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Slams third home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Triples, scores in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Could be needed in RF•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Cranks leadoff home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes second start in CF•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Reaches base three times•