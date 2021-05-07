Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Miami.

Smith provided the only offense for the Diamondbacks, whose offense was barely existent during the three-game sweep at the hands of the Marlins. He's been a lineup regular for much of the season due to injuries and should continue to see regular at-bats with Kole Calhoun (hamstring) sidelined until mid-June.