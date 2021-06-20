Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Even with a right-hander (Tony Gonsolin) on the mound for the Dodgers, the lefty-hitting Smith will head to the bench for the second time in the series. The rookie is beginning to lose some steam from what was an impressive start to the season; he's gone 3-for-25 over his last seven games, dropping his batting average to .275.