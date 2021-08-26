Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Pirates.

Smith took Nick Mears yard in the sixth inning for his 10th home run of the season. It was Smith's first home run since July 21, though he managed a solid 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 22 games in that span. While he hasn't hit for significant power, Smith does have a decent .270/.326/.410 line with 57 runs scored and 42 RBI across 451 plate appearances on the campaign.